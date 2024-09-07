EducationNews

Minister of Education Commends NCAOOSCE’s Executive Secretary for Outstanding Leadership

September 7, 2024
Abuja, Nigeria – The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has praised the Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE), Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, for his exceptional leadership and advocacy efforts.

During a visit to the NCAOOSCE headquarters in Abuja, Prof. Mamman lauded Dr. Idris’s initiative in engaging key stakeholders to support the Commission’s mandate, demonstrating his commitment to collaborative solutions.

The Minister reiterated the President Bola Tinubu administration’s dedication to transforming the almajiri education system and ensuring millions of Nigerian children receive education.

He emphasized the President’s concern for the welfare of almajiri and out-of-school children and pledged the administration’s commitment to addressing this critical issue.

Dr. Idris expressed gratitude for the Minister’s visit and acknowledged his guidance and accessibility in their working relationship. “The Minister has always been a source of support and encouragement,” Dr. Idris said.

Nura Muhammad
Special Assistant, Media and Communications to the Executive Secretary/Spokesperson, NCAOOSCE

