First Lady Celebrates Onyiyechi Mark On Winning Gold at Paralympics

September 7, 2024
Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu congratulates Onyinyechi Mark on winning the country’s first gold medal at the Paralympics and setting multiple world records at the Games in Paris.In a statement, she describes the incredible achievement of Onyiyechi as an inspiration that shows what can be accomplished with dedication, resilience and perseverance, noting that by her feat, the paralympian has not only made history but also paved the way for others to dream big and aim high.

The First Lady says Nigeria, and in particular, the womenfolk is proud of the athlete, who she prays will continue on the path of more success and victories.

