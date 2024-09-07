NewsSports

E.S NCPWDS Lauds Onyiyechi Mark As She Sets A New World Records For Nigeria Copy

September 7, 2024
The Executive Secretary, National Commission for persons with disabilities, Ayuba Gufwan has lauded Nigeria’s Paralympian, Onyinyechi mark who has set a new world record in the women’s 61kg para powerlifting to win Nigeria first gold medal at Paris Paralympic games at the ongoing Paralympics games in París, France attaining a victory for the generality of persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

The es while expressing his delight noted that “lifting a 150kg in the 61kg women’s power lifting category to beat her close opponent Chinese cui Jungian who lifted 140kg to clinch the silver medal is a triumph and a thing of pride for all the 35.5 million Nigerians with disabilities, her singular feat has proven the popular saying of ability in disability”

Gufwan further enjoined the athletes to use the high momentum and the victorious spirits and feelings in the camp to aim for more victory and win more laurels for Nigeria, bringing Nigeria’s medals to 3 with one gold, one silver and one bronze won at different times and events and categories.

