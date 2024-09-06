Williams makes History as First African Based Footballer to make Ballon d’Or nominees

South Africa’s number one goalkeeper, Ronwen Williams has added to his growing list of achievements after it was announced on Wednesday, 04 September that the acrobatic shot-stopper has historically made the list of Goalkeeper of the Year nominees for world football’s most prestigious individual trophy, the Ballon d’Or Yashin Trophy.

Not only is this a first for Africa, but the Bafana Bafana skipper makes continental history as the first ever footballer playing in Africa to be nominated for the award.

As the only African based keeper, Williams made the list of 10 best shot-stoppers in the world which include current holder, Emiliano Martez (Argentina), Unai Simon (Spain) as well as Diogo Costa (Portugal) amongst others.

To date, African football icon George Weah remains the only African to be voted the best player in the world after winning the Ballon d’Or in 1995 ahead of Germany’s Jurgen Klinsmann and Finland’s Jari Litman.

Weah was also the first non-European to win the award.