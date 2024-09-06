Nine Nigerian Players Nominated For Ballon d’Or Since 1995

A total of nine Nigerian players have been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award since 1995, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the beautiful game.

The list of nominees includes Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, Sunday Oliseh, Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman.

Notably, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala made history in 2023 by becoming the first male and female Nigerian players to be nominated for the award in the same year. Osimhen’s impressive performances for Napoli and the Super Eagles earned him a spot among the world’s best, while Oshoala’s dominance for Barcelona Femini and the Super Falcons solidified her position as one of the top female players globally.

Ademola Lookman followed in Osimhen’s footsteps in 2024, earning a nomination after a standout season with Atalanta. His pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability have made him a fan favourite and a contender for the prestigious award.

The Ballon d’Or, presented annually by French sports magazine “France Football,” is considered the highest individual honour in football, recognizing the best player in the world. Nigeria’s nominees have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the sport, inspiring a new generation of players and fans alike.