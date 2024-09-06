Sports

Nine Nigerian Players Nominated For Ballon d’Or Since 1995

September 6, 2024
0 6 1 minute read

A total of nine Nigerian players have been nominated for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award since 1995, recognizing their outstanding contributions to the beautiful game.

The list of nominees includes Finidi George, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, Sunday Oliseh, Asisat Oshoala, Victor Osimhen, and Ademola Lookman.

Notably, Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala made history in 2023 by becoming the first male and female Nigerian players to be nominated for the award in the same year. Osimhen’s impressive performances for Napoli and the Super Eagles earned him a spot among the world’s best, while Oshoala’s dominance for Barcelona Femini and the Super Falcons solidified her position as one of the top female players globally.

Ademola Lookman followed in Osimhen’s footsteps in 2024, earning a nomination after a standout season with Atalanta. His pace, skill, and goal-scoring ability have made him a fan favourite and a contender for the prestigious award.

The Ballon d’Or, presented annually by French sports magazine “France Football,” is considered the highest individual honour in football, recognizing the best player in the world. Nigeria’s nominees have showcased exceptional talent, dedication, and passion for the sport, inspiring a new generation of players and fans alike.

September 6, 2024
0 6 1 minute read

Related Articles

AFCON 2023: Head Coach José Santos Peseiro invites team captain Ahmed Musa, others to Super Eagles’ camp

March 17, 2023

Super Eagles Legends Congratulate Yahaya Bello on Appointment as National Youth Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council

September 18, 2022
israel-adesanya-robert-whittaker-2

Nigerians are the Top Two MMA Fighters in the World

February 17, 2022

Speaker applauds Eagles’ outing despite crashing out

January 24, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button