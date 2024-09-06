Federal Government Launches Rice Sale at ₦40,000

The Federal Government has introduced a policy to ensure transparency and prevent racketeering in the distribution of subsidized rice. Only those with duly registered National Identification Numbers (NIN) will be allowed to purchase the rice, which is part of a broader effort to address the prevailing food crises in the country. The rice will be sold at a flat rate of ₦40,000 per 50kg bag, and it is a crucial intervention aimed at mitigating the effects of high food prices.

