2025 AFCON Qualifier: Benin Cheetahs Storm Uyo For Super Eagles

The Cheetahs of Benin have arrived in Uyo for the crucial opening game of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria.

Super Eagles and the Beninoise will clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday. The team under coach Gernot Rohr landed at the Victor Attah Airport on Thursday evening around 8pm and they moved to their hotel immediately. The team was brimming with confidence after their 2-1 win in June during the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The winner between both sides on Saturday will go straight to the top of the group after Rwanda held Libya to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.