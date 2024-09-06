Sports

2025 AFCON Qualifier: Benin Cheetahs Storm Uyo For Super Eagles

September 6, 2024
0 71 Less than a minute

The Cheetahs of Benin have arrived in Uyo for the crucial opening game of the 2025 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Nigeria.
Super Eagles and the Beninoise will clash at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday. The team under coach Gernot Rohr landed at the Victor Attah Airport on Thursday evening around 8pm and they moved to their hotel immediately. The team was brimming with confidence after their 2-1 win in June during the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The winner between both sides on Saturday will go straight to the top of the group after Rwanda held Libya to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday.

September 6, 2024
0 71 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Message to Super Falcons at The FIFA Women’s World Cup

July 26, 2023

Nigeria’s Justice Harriman elected President of CAF Appeals Board

July 15, 2023

AFCON 2023: Head Coach José Santos Peseiro invites team captain Ahmed Musa, others to Super Eagles’ camp

March 17, 2023

Super Eagles Legends Congratulate Yahaya Bello on Appointment as National Youth Coordinator of APC Presidential Campaign Council

September 18, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button