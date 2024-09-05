NHRC On safe School Declaration

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has warned that mere validating the Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) may be a futile exercise and a waste of resources if not adequately backed by concrete actions by the relevant authorities.

The Executive Secretary of the commission, Tony Ojukwu, made this known at experts’ engagement meeting on validation of the draft legislation on SSD in Abuja

According to him, the commitment to ensure safe schools for Nigeria children was made in 2019 promising Nigeria children, families and future generations that the school will be made a safe haven for learning

On her part, Dr Abiola Akiyode -Afolabi said the challenges of safety of school is a global issue and therefore urged stakeholders’ to found appropriate legislation to curb the menace

The engagement of these expects is expected to give feedback on the draft bill as well as provide constructive input with focus on safeguarding a secured educational environment.