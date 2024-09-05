NAF To Place More Premium On Pilot Training And Research & Development

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, and his Egyptian counterpart, Lieutenant General Mahmoud Foaad Abd El-Gawad, have pledged to enhance cooperation and collaboration between their air forces, particularly in pilot training and Research and Development (R&D).

The commitment was made when General El-Gawad hosted Air Marshal Abubakar at his office in Cairo, Egypt.

Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet indicates that

Regarding pilot training, both leaders acknowledged the rich history of training collaboration between their air forces, which they agreed should be further leveraged—especially by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), which has previously benefited from the training of around 50 pilots by the Egyptian Air Force (EAF).

The two chiefs also explored opportunities for collaboration in R&D, particularly concerning NAF’s Alpha jets. It was agreed that the EAF would send a delegation to Nigeria to assess the Alpha jets, with the goal of undertaking an overhaul of the aircraft in conjunction with NAF engineers. The visiting team would also evaluate the possibility of conducting in-house tactical training for NAF pilots to enhance their proficiency.