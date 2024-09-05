Kalu Celebrates Boss Mustapha at 68

Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu congratulates former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on his 68th birthday.

The Deputy Speaker commends Boss Mustapha’s dedication and remarkable contributions to Nigeria’s development through quality and impactful leadership, especially as Chairman of the defunct Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

While extolling Boss Mustapha for bringing decorum and faith into the public service, Kalu wishes the former SGF more years in good health and success in all his endeavours.