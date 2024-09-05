Dadin-Kowa Dam is Secure and Fully Functional, Says Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation

The Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has assured the public that the Dadin-Kowa Dam in Gombe State is in excellent condition, with no threats to its functionality.

During an inspection visit to the dam today, Prof. Utsev, alongside the Honourable Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo, and a team of water experts, addressed recent concerns about the dam’s stability.

Prof. Utsev emphasized that the dam is subject to rigorous daily monitoring and regular inspections to ensure its continued safety and performance. He confirmed that the dam is operating optimally, supporting hydropower generation, irrigation, and water supply, with all key infrastructure components, including the spillway and penstock, functioning as intended.

In his remarks, the Minister reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation’s commitment to the upkeep of water infrastructure across Nigeria. He urged the public to dismiss any unfounded rumors about the dam’s condition and assured that the Ministry remains dedicated to providing accurate and timely updates on all water infrastructure projects, and will also continually enhance the mandate of food production, job creation and economic growth.

Prof. Utsev also highlighted the ongoing benefits of the Dadin-Kowa Dam through the Transforming Irrigation Management in Nigeria (TRIMMING) Project and the upcoming Sustainable Power and Irrigation in Nigeria (SPIN) project, which aim to enhance irrigation, dam safety, and power generation nationwide.

Supporting the Minister’s statements, the Honourable Minister of State for Water Resources and Sanitation, Rt. Hon. Bello Muhammad Goronyo stressed the importance of accurate information and expert consultation to prevent the spread of misinformation.

He reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to safeguarding vital national assets in alignment with the administration’s “Renewed Hope Agenda.”

Engr. Caleb Tyowuah, Acting Managing Director of the Upper Benue River Basin Development Authority, confirmed that the Dadin-Kowa Dam, with a live storage capacity of 1.77 million cubic meters, has no integrity issues and is successfully irrigating 2100 ha out of the planned 30,000 hectares of land, while also generating 40 megawatts of electricity.

Mr. Jayaharan Paul, Project Manager, Mabon Energy Limited, Dadin Kowa Hydro Power Plant also affirmed the dam’s robust condition and its significant contribution to the region’s power supply.

The inspection tour was attended by the Director General of NIHSA, Hon. Umar Ibrahim Mohammed, Senior Ministry officials, managing directors of River Basin Development Authorities, water resources experts, and technical engineers.

Mrs Funmi Imuetinyan

Director Information and PR