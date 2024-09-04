Sports

Eguavoen Leads Super Eagles In First Training With 20 Players Ahead Benin Republic, Rwanda Games

September 4, 2024
Super Eagles interim coach, Austin Eguavoen led twenty players in their first training session ahead of Benin Republic and Rwanda 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

With twenty players in camp, the three players expected to arrive in Uyo are; Kelechi Iheanacho, Victor Osimhen and Maduka Okoye.

However, African Player Of The Year, Victor Osimhen and goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye will hit the Super Eagles camp on Thursday as Kelechi Iheanacho is expected to arrive today (Wednesday).

Captain William Ekong led from the front, arriving on Monday with the earliest birds, which included defenders Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, and Olisa Ndah, midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru and forwards Ademola Lookman and Taiwo Awoniyi.

Goalkeeper Amas Obasogie and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi were in too, and forward Victor Boniface and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali joined in the evening.

On Tuesday morning, defender Calvin Bassey and midfielders Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka pitched in, before defender Benjamin Tanimu (drafted in place of Bright Osayi-Samuel), midfielder Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi, and forwards Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze landed.

In the evening, just before the team bus pulled out of the hotel for training, defender Bruno Onyemaechi (of Portuguese club Boavista) and midfielder Raphael Onyedika (of Belgian side Club Brugge) arrived in camp.

After Saturday’s encounter, the Super Eagles are scheduled to fly to Kigali on Sunday for Tuesday’s Matchday 2 clash with the Amavubi of Rwanda.

