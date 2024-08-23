Tinubu Retuns from France

President Bola Tinubu is back in Abuja after a short private visit to France.

The President landed in the nation’s capital early hours, this Friday.

An earlier statement by the presidential adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale confirmed that President Tinubu will swear in a successor for the just retired Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The National Judicial Council (NJC) had recommended the appointment of Justice Kekere-Ekun, the next most senior justice of the apex court, as the next CJN.