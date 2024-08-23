NYSC Secures Release of the Last Kidnapped Corps Member

The National Youth Service Corps has secured the release of the last of the 8 Zamfara kidnapped Corps members, solomon Daniel.

DIRECTOR General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Yusha’u Ahmed stated this while briefing newsmen in Abuja.

Olayinka ojo reports that the Corps members were kidnapped on the 17th of August 2023 on their way to Sokoto from uyo the Akwa-Ibom state capital.

Applauding the joint efforts of security operatives in securing their release, the Director General said no ransome was paid.

He stated that the released Corps members had to undergo rehabilitation at a military hospital facility.

With priority placed on corps members welfare and security, the rescued Corps members while narrating their ordeal expressed appreciation to the NYSC and the Nigerian Army for their safe release.

For the last Corps member solomon Daniel who spent his entire national service year in the den of the kidnappers, he will be giving his NYSC discharge certificate.