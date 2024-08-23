NIHSA Issues Flood Alert Warning to Kebbi and Niger States.”

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), hereby brings to the attention of the general public the rising water levels of the River Niger system as at 23rd August 2024. This is due to among others a report from the Niger Basin Authority (NBA), in Niamey Niger Republic. The situation in Niamey is informed by upstream activities in both Niger and Mali. Flood waters from these 2 countries is expected to move gradually into Nigeria through Kebbi State. The Dams operators at Kianji and Jebba on the River Niger have been informed and are prepared. It is important to note that as at 22nd august 2024, the Dams are not spilling water from their reservoirs. There is need for all the states and communities along the River Niger system to be on alert August ending and September. NIHSA will continue to monitor the flood situation in the country, and provide periodic update to the general public accordingly.

Signed.

Umar Ibrahim Mohammed.Director General, NIHSA