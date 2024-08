UNDP,UNFPA, Government of Japan,Yobe SEMA support 170 GBV survivors, Women and Girls with ₦25.5 Million naira start up capital in Yobe

UNFPA Coordinator in Yobe state Muktar Abubakar and Executive Secretary of Sema ,Dr Mohammed Goje pleaded with the beneficiaries to ensure profitability and sustainability in their businesses and avoid being exploited by anyone.

Each of the 170 beneficiaries gets ₦150,000 .

The programme was held at the multipurpose hall of the Federal College Of Education (Technical) Potiskum .