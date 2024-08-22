NewsObituarySecuritySecurity

President Tinubu Mourns Sokoto Traditional Ruler, Alhaji Isa Bawa

August 22, 2024
President Bola Tinubu strongly condemns the tragic circumstances leading to the passing of His Royal Highness, Alhaji Isa Bawa, the District Head of Gatawa District in Sabon Birni Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

President Tinubu describes the savage attack on the traditional ruler as deeply disturbing and a heinous act that will not go without a decisive response.

The President extends his profound condolences to the bereaved family, the Gobir Emirate, and the government of Sokoto State.

The President prays for the repose of the soul of the traditional ruler and comfort to his family at this difficult time.

President Tinubu assures Nigerians that his administration is aggressively removing threats to ensure the security of the nation and that these desperate acts of terror will be effectively countered.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

August 22, 2024
