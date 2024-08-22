News

Minister Of State for Youth Development Urges Youths to Embrace Dialogue in Promoting National Unity

August 22, 2024
Government will not compromise the empowerment of young Nigerians for national and economic development.
Minister of state for youth development, Ayodele Olawande stated this at a youth dialogue that seeks to promote patriotism, enhance entrepreneurship capacity, and foster synergy among youth leaders, policy makers and stakeholders.

While applauding government’s empowerment initiatives and programmes like students’ loan scheme, youth investment fund for self-employment opportunities and upcoming nigerian youth academy for access to resources and training, the minister urges youths to be organise and develop strategies to move the country forward.

Identifying lack of mentorship as a major challenge facing youths, co-convener of the dialogue, Oladele John emphasises the importance of youths taking charge of their future, instead of protesting without direction.

The initiative, led by the forum of special advisers and senior special assistants to governors, is a collaborative effort to empower young people and shape Nigeria’s future

