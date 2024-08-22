Education
House Cttee On University Education Oversights Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko
A life line you may say, as the House of Representatives is advocating more funds to the Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko Delta state to address infrastructural deficit in the institution.
The good news came when House of Representatives Committee on University Education visited the institution.National Assembly Correspondent, Muhammad Rabiu Ali reports on this and other oversight visits to federal universities in the south south zone.