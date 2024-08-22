News

Governor Aliyu Parleys with Communities at the Grassroots

August 22, 2024
Towards promoting Sustainable livelihoods of People at the grassroots, Sokoto State Government is embarking on Multi-Million Naira infrastructural Development Projects in Rural Communities.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu who dropped the hint at the ongoing Thank-you tour to the Twenty Three Local Government Areas of Sokoto State, announced that contracts had already been awarded for execution of many of the Projects.

Bashir Ibrahim Nababa reports.

