Federal Government Approves Upward Review Of Nigerian Passport Fees

The Federal Government has approved an upward review of fees for the Nigerian Passport. In a statement by Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kenneth Udo, the new fees which take effect from September 1st, 2024 is part of efforts to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian Standard Passport. With this review, a 32-page Passport booklet with 5 year validity currently charged at Thirty-five Thousand Naira will become Fifty Thousand Naira, while a 64-page Passport booklet with 10 year validity which is currently Seventy Thousand Naira will become one Hundred Thousand Naira. The statement however indicates that the fees remain unchanged abroad. While expressing regrets for any inconvenience this increase might cause prospective applicants, the Nigeria Immigration Service assures Nigerians of its unwavering commitment to transparency and quality service delivery at all times.

