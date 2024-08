Executive Secretary, NCAOOSCE, Visits Sultan of Sokoto, Solicits Support for Taking Almajiri off the Streets

Executive Secretary, National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education, Dr. Muhammad Sani Idris, on a Courtesy Call on the Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

Dr. Idris solicits the support of the Sultan and traditional Institution in the Country towards succcessful implementation of the Commission’s mandate.