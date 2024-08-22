Dabiri-erewa Applauds Nigerian Diaspora As Remittances And Investment To Nigeria Increases

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), applauds the Nigerian diaspora for their significant contributions to the country’s economy, as remittances hit $553 million in July alone.

The NiDCOM Boss acknowledges the diaspora community’s hardwork and dedication, stating that their remittances as welll as investments have a direct positive impact on the Nation’s economy.

She stated this during a strategic meeting with the Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, who visited the NiDCOM headquarters, in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa who was pleased to receive the Mayor commended her achievements and highlighted the pride that she brings to Nigerians globally.

Dabiri-Erewa encouraged the Mayor to actively participate in NiDCOM’s activities and programmes, and leverage her experience to mentor the younger generation.

“With your experience as a Mayor, you have a unique opportunity to guide and inspire our youth. We look forward to your continued involvement in our initiatives”, she stated.

Celebrating the Diaspora, Dabiri-Erewa seized the opportunity to extol the Nigerian diaspora for recording the highest remittance inflow in a single month, in July, to the tune of $553 Million.

She further stressed the importance of encouraging diaspora investment in Nigeria, adding , “The contributions of our diaspora are vital to our national development, and we are committed to fostering an environment that supports and amplifies these efforts.”, adding “ We are your embassy in Nigeria “.

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung, expressed profound appreciation to the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for its exemplary role as an umbrella organization, showcasing the vibrant and dynamic Nigerian Diaspora on the global stage.

“NiDCOM has been instrumental in highlighting what Nigeria is doing for its diaspora, ensuring that our voices are heard and our contributions are recognized globally,” the Mayor stated.

Katung further highlights the resilience of Nigerians in the diaspora, noting, “Our resilience is second to none. There is nothing we cannot achieve when we put our minds to it. We are here and willing to engage in Nation building back home. Thank you for believing in us.”

Lord Mayor Councillor Abigail Marshall Katung is the first elected councillor from Africa to hold the council position.