Badaru Charges Youths To Embrace Dialogue And Get Involved In Results Oriented Initiatives For Self Development And Nation Building

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni has charged youth to embrace dialogue and be involved in result oriented initiatives for self-development and nation building.

The Minister gave the charge when he received a delegation of Forum of Special Assistants/ Senior Special Assistants to Governors led by Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiatives Hon. Titi Gbadamosi in Ship House, Abuja.

Badaru stated that the reform initiatives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR are geared towards improving the lives of Nigerians.

He noted that part of the bold step he took was the autonomy granted to the Local Governments for effective accountable development at the grass roots and strengthening accessible governance to the people.

Badaru added that the President has also given different levels of palliatives like Social Security Intervention to states (Sub- Nationals), Post Subsidy Removal Presidential Grant and Loans Schemes to support Nigerians through their State Government.

The Minster recalled that Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), 3 Million Technical Talents (3MTT) and other Skilled- up Artisans Initiatives (SUPA) were put in place especially for the youths’ development.

Badaru advised the Youths to collaborate with the Ministries of Information and National orientation for publicity, Ministry of Trade and industry, Humanitarian Affairs, Ministry of Youths, Minister coordinating the National economy and finance and other Agencies like BOA, Bank of Industries and SMEDAN to key into the programmes and initiatives they have for Youths.

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, the Special Assistant to the President on Youth Initiatives, Hon. Titi Gbadamosi Initiatives said the Forum is committed to advancing youth across the continent by fostering dialogue, innovation and collaboration.

According to her the event is slated to hold on 1st and 2nd of October, 2024 at International Conference Center, Abuja. She added that it is designed to catalyze the active participation of Nigerian Youths in a nation building and economic empowerment.

Henshaw Ogubike mnipr FCAi Fsca Fcpe

Director (Information and Public Relations)