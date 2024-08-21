Sports

U-20 Women’s Worldcup: Falconets to Face Australia, Mexico in Friendlies

August 21, 2024
The Nigeria U20 women’s national team will face Mexico and Australia in warm up matches in preparation for the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup.

This was revealed by Nigeria Football Federation President, Ibrahim Gusau in a chat with media

He said, “The Falconets left Nigeria for Colombia two weeks before the competition so that they can play quality friendly matches in readiness for the task at the finals

The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup takes place in Colombia 31 August – 22 September 2024. It will be the first iteration of the tournament with an expanded 24-team format.

