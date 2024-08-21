Programme For the Burial of the Late Ogbonnaya Onu

The burial committee, on behalf of the Onu’s family of Uburu Ohaozara LGA,

Ebonyi state, regrets to announce the transition to eternity of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, CON, which sad event occurred on the 11th day of April, 2024, after a brief illness at the age of 73 years.

Dr. Onu was an engineer, author, and foremost Nigerian politician who traversed the entire Nigerian political landscape, building bridges of peace, national unity, and patriotism. Dr. Onu was the first elected Civilian Governor of Abia State, and

since then, he remained committed to the deepening and promotion of the

ideals of democracy and good governance in Nigeria. In that wise, he became

the first chairman of the Conference of Nigeria elected Governors, and the

National Chairman of the All Nigerian People’s Party (ANPP) in 2010.

In 2013, Dr. Onu successfully led his party to the merger of All Nigerians Peoples

Party (ANPP), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), Congress for Progressive Change

(CPC), a block of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a block of Peoples democratic party (PDP), to form what is today known as the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Dr. Onu’s remarkable attributes of honesty and dedication earned him further elevation to the office of Minister of Science and Technology and consequently a national honour of Commander of the Order of Niger (CON).

The nation is saddened by the loss of this iconic leader, patriot, and Statesman,

and in order to give him a befitting farewell, the Burial Committee has lined-up

the following funeral rites:

4th November, 2024 Night of tributes at the Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja – 5pm

5th November, 2024 Requiem Mass at Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja -5pm

6th November, 2024 Lying in State at Abia State Executive Council Chambers – 11am;

And day of tributes at International Conference Centre Umuahia at – 1 pm

7th November, 2024 Lying in State at Ebonyi State Executive Council Chambers – I2pm;

And Requiem Mass/ Wake at Uburu (His Country Home) – 5pm

8th November, 2024 Funeral Service and Interment at Uburu (His country Home), Ohaozara LGA,

Ebonyi State – 11 am

As we prepare for the final rites of passage, we pray the almighty God to grant

his soul eternal repose in Jesus name.

Signed;

Anyim Pius Anyim, GCON

Rt. Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, CON.