FG Reappoints CMD of ATBU Teaching Hospital

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Professor Yusuf Jibrin Bara as Chief Medical Director of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBUTH), Bauchi, for a second and final term of four years.

The President’s approval follows an assessment of Professor Jibrin Bara’s performance in his first term in office.

The President anticipates that with the renewal of Professor Jibrin Bara’s appointment, he will consolidate on the achievements recorded in his first term in office.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 21, 2024