Health

FG Reappoints CMD of AKTH

August 21, 2024
0 6 Less than a minute

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Professor Abdurrahman Abba Sheshe as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano, for a second and final term of four years, with effect from December 5, 2023.

Professor Sheshe was first appointed as the Chief Medical Director of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital on December 6, 2019.

The President expects that with the renewal of Professor Sheshe’s appointment, he will re-dedicate himself to improving the standards of the hospital and ensuring the efficient delivery of qualitative services to citizens.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 21, 2024

August 21, 2024
0 6 Less than a minute

Related Articles

First Lady Inaugurates Diagnostic Centre in Lagos

July 18, 2024

NHIA, Stakeholders Agree On New Tariffs

July 3, 2024

Cholera Outbreak: Precautionary Measures by Stakeholders in Ondo State

June 29, 2024

Sustainable Human And Environment Interaction Is Key To Cholera Prevention And Control

June 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button