FG Condoles Jigawa State Over Flooding

August 21, 2024
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu extends his profound condolences to the government and the people of Jigawa State over the recent flooding that has led to the loss of lives and displacement of many citizens.

The President also commiserates with the bereaved families and victims of the flooding, which has impacted about 14 local government areas and many households.

President Tinubu states that recurring environmental disasters underscore the urgency of sustaining measures to address climate change and its perils, as well as remove man-made elements to the challenge.

The President prays for the repose of the souls of the deceased and assures the people of Jigawa of his administration’s support at this difficult time.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 21, 2024

