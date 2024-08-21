Health

FG Approves Takeover & Conversion of Dalhatu Specialist Hospital to FULTHN

August 21, 2024
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the takeover and conversion of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, to the Federal University of Lafia Teaching Hospital, Nasarawa, following a request by the Nasarawa State Government.

The conversion of the health facility to a federal teaching hospital will not only enhance the training of students in medical and allied sciences but also boost healthcare delivery in the state.

President Tinubu remains committed to ensuring the social welfare and healthcare security of Nigerians and will aggressively sustain his administration’s investment drive and efforts in the sector.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

August 21, 2024
