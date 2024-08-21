Edo State Establishes its Electricity Market

More States have continued to pull out of the National electricity market to establish their electricity commission in compliance with the amended Constitution of Nigeria and the Electricity Act 2023.

Edo state is the latest sub national to pull out of national electricity market as the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission issues an order transferring regulatory oversight of the electricity market in the state from the Commission to the Edo State Electricity Regulatory Commission.

NERC directs Benin Electricity Distribution Company to incorporate a subsidiary to assume responsibilities for intrastate supply and distribution of electricity in Edo State.

All processes of incorporation are to be completed within sixty days from 21st August 2024.

NERC however retains the role as a central regulator with regulatory oversight on the inter-state and international generation, transmission, supply, trading and system operations.