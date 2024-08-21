City’s Phil Foden has been named as the PFA Players’ Player of the Year

The England attacking midfielder was one of the key components in helping drive Pep Gadiola’s side to what was an historic fourth consecutive Premier League – the first time any English men’s team has achieved such a feat.

Foden achieved a career high return of 19 goals from 35 Premier League appearances, providing eight assists, the best return of his senior career.

Overall meanwhile, the 24-year-old claimed 27 goals from 53 appearances across all competitions, also helping City to success in both the 2023 UEFA Super Cup and 2023 FIFA Club World Cup where he produced a man of the match display in the 4-0 final win against Fluminense.

