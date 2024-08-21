Chelsea Player Cole Palmer Wins PFA Young Player of The Year

Cole Palmer has been named the PFA Young Player of the Year following his breakout season for Chelsea.

Palmer has claimed the prize for the first time following an exceptional season for the Blues after his move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and assisted 11 others in the Premier League over the 2023/24 campaign, with only Erling Haaland netting more times than the England international.

