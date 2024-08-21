Sports

Chelsea Player Cole Palmer Wins PFA Young Player of The Year

August 21, 2024
0 9 Less than a minute

Cole Palmer has been named the PFA Young Player of the Year following his breakout season for Chelsea.

Palmer has claimed the prize for the first time following an exceptional season for the Blues after his move to Stamford Bridge from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old scored 22 goals and assisted 11 others in the Premier League over the 2023/24 campaign, with only Erling Haaland netting more times than the England international.

ThePfa.com

August 21, 2024
0 9 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Super Falcons lead Africa in Latest FIFA Rankings

August 16, 2024

World Athletics Rates Ofili, Enekwechi, Ogazi High In Latest Ranking

August 16, 2024

D’Tigers Slump in Latest FIBA Rankings

August 16, 2024

Gov Fintiri assures NFF of world-class stadium in Yola in few months’ time

August 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button