CAF Champions League S/Final: Abideen Clinches Man of the Match Awards

August 21, 2024
Following her decent performance in the CAF Women’s Champions League semi-final clash against Inter D’Abidjan, Edo Queens Suliat Abideen has been voted Man Of The Match.

The Nigerian champions secured a 2-1 win over the host, courtesy of goals from Emem Essien and Illivieda.

Despite not scoring, Suliat was able to distinguish herself in the game and ensured that Edo Queens dominated the game.
Suliat is expected to continue where she left off when Edo Queens face Ainonvi in the final of the qualifier on Friday

