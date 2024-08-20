News

Zulum shares FG’s Food Relief to 10,000 Families in Mafa

August 20, 2024
… Borno distributes N150m to 15,000 female heads of household

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has supervised the distribution of the federal government’s donated food relief to over 10,000 families in Mafa local government area.

The distribution took place on Tuesday in four centres at Mafa town, the headquarters of the local government council.

Each of the 10,000 heads of households received a relief package comprising a 50kg bag of maize grain.

Zulum expressed gratitude to the federal government for the intervention and noted that some of the food items were distributed in Gwoza and Nganzai.

