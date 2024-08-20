Press ReleaseReligion

Profile of the New Chairman Of National Hajj Commission

August 20, 2024
Professor Usman is a renowned scholar with qualifications from two Islamic centres of excellence — the University of Madinah and Peshawar University, Pakistan.

He is also well-grounded in Hajj operations, having served as the Chairman of Kano State Pilgrims Board, and successfully superintended the operations of the largest quota of state pilgrims in the country.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.

The President expects the new Chairman of NAHCON to discharge his duties with integrity, transparency, and utmost fidelity to the nation.

Chief Ajuri Ngelale

