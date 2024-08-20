News

NEITI Breaks Fresh Ground, Builds State-of- The Art Data Centre For Extractive Industry

August 20, 2024
In the fight against corruption in Nigeria’s extractive industry. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, NEITI, has unveiled a state-of-the-art Data Centre to promote transparency and accountability in Abuja.

Executive Secretary of NEITI, Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji says the multi-million Naira project will serve as a one-stop shop for information and reliable data on Nigeria’s extractive sector.
Commending NEITI for the feat,Representative of Civil Society Organization’s in the Extractive Sector Dr. Erica Danladi Sarki described the project as a game-changer in the fight against corruption, adding that the Data Centre is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards transparency and accountability in the extractive industry. She urged Stakeholders to put it to good Use.

