News

FG Inaugurates 10-Man Inter-Ministerial Committee To Enforce Supreme Court Judgement On Local Governments Autonomy

August 20, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 11th July, 2024 granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.

The members of the committee are as follows:

  1. Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman
  2. Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy -Member
  3. Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice – Member
  4. Hon. Minister of Budget & Economic Planning
  5. Accountant General of the Federation
  6. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria
  7. Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance)
  8. Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission
  9. Representative of State Governors
  10. Representative of Local Governments

The committee’s primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

This move is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government.

Segun Imohiosen
Director, Information & Public Relations

August 20, 2024
0 8 1 minute read

Related Articles

NNPC Ltd Speaks on Fuel Supply Situation

August 18, 2024

NCAC to Transform Nigeria’s Entertainment Industry

August 18, 2024

Tuggar Cautions States to involve FG in foreign Agreements

August 18, 2024

Northern Governors Celebrate Former Military President, Gen. Babangida at 83, Hail His Statesmanship, Enduring Legacy

August 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button