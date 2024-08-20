FG Inaugurates 10-Man Inter-Ministerial Committee To Enforce Supreme Court Judgement On Local Governments Autonomy

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, CON, has inaugurated an Inter-Ministerial Committee to enforce the Supreme Court judgement delivered on 11th July, 2024 granting financial autonomy to Local Governments in Nigeria.

The members of the committee are as follows:

Secretary to the Government of the Federation – Chairman Hon. Minister of Finance & Coordinating Minister of the Economy -Member Attorney General of the Federation & Minister of Justice – Member Hon. Minister of Budget & Economic Planning Accountant General of the Federation Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria Permanent Secretary (Federal Ministry of Finance) Chairman, Revenue Mobilization Allocation & Fiscal Commission Representative of State Governors Representative of Local Governments

The committee’s primary goal is to ensure that local governments are granted full autonomy, allowing them to function effectively without interference from state governments.

This move is in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR efforts to give appropriate implementation to the provisions of the Constitution, which recognizes local governments as the third tier of government.

Segun Imohiosen

Director, Information & Public Relations