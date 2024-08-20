Defence Minister Charges NDC Course 32 Graduands To Advance The Tenets Of Democracy

The Honourable Minister of Defence, H. E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON mni charged National Defence College (NDC) Course 32 Graduands to advance the tenets of democracy as a pathway to Africa’s unity and development.

Speaking at the National Defence College Course 32 Graduation Lecture, themed “Democracy Beyond the Ballot Box: A Pathway to Africa’s Unity and Development,” the Minister emphasized that democracy goes beyond elections and is pivotal in addressing the continent’s challenges.

“Democracy in Africa holds great virtues that extend far beyond the mere act of voting in an election,” Minister Abubakar stated. He highlighted the importance of inclusive governance, where citizens are actively involved in decision-making processes beyond the electoral cycle. “By emphasizing transparency and inclusivity, democracy can build trust in institutions and create a more cohesive society where shared goals and collective responsibility drive development,” he added.

The Minister praised the role of regional bodies such as ECOWAS and the African Union (AU) in promoting democratic governance across the continent. He noted that these institutions are instrumental in setting regional and continental standards, supporting member states in implementing democratic principles, and fostering collaboration on issues such as trade, security, and climate change. “This regional cohesion, driven by democratic values, can enhance collective problem-solving and drive development efforts more effectively,” the Minister observed.

Badaru called on the graduating participants to apply the strategic knowledge they have acquired to advance democracy and ensure a secure environment for development across Africa. “Development can only thrive where there is security. You must leverage the knowledge you have acquired to provide an enabling security environment for the development that the African continent is yearning for,” he urged.

The Minister acknowledged the presence of the former President of Republic of Tanzania, H. E. Dr. Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete who is the Guest speaker at the event.

Furthermore, the Minister expressed hope that democracy would continue to serve as a catalyst for unity and development across Africa, stressing the need for collective efforts in building a strong and united continent. “Let us embrace democratic norms as a pathway to engendering Africa’s unity and development,” Minister Abubakar implored.

Henshaw Ogubike Mnipr FCAi Fsca Fcpe