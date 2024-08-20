2024 Paralympic Games: Nigeria’s Chef De mission arrives Training Camp in Germany.

In continuation of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2024 Paralympic Games, the General Team Manager/Deputy Chef De mission Mrs.

Thecla Opara and her team have arrived the Saarbrucken training camp in Germany, where Nigeria’s Paralympic athletes are currently conducting their ten days training session before before proceeding to Paris for the 2024 Paralympic Games. In a telephone chat, Mrs. Opara hinted that the purpose of the visit is to assess generally, how the training is being conducted and to as well encourage and boost the morale of the athletes to get them better prepared for the challenges ahead.

“Our visit here is to emphasize to you that you are carrying the hope and aspirations of all Nigerians, and that Nigerians are all behind you and are wishing you a successful outing” she said. According to the Deputy Chef De mission,

“The camp is going on well. They have standard facilities and the camp is going on well”. Mrs. Opara expressed satisfaction with the way the training was being conducted and charged the athletes and their coaches to approach the challenge before them with that uncommon patriotism and resilience Nigeria’s athletes are known for, to be able to secure a podium finish throughout the games. The training will last for ten days and the athletes are expected to depart Germany for Paris on August 22, 2024 for the main events. Mrs. Kehinde Ajayi