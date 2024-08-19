Minister Of Trade On FG Disbursement

Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Dr Doris Anite says, The Federal Government Under the Presidential grant and loan Scheme is set to disburse funds to more than 700 manufacturers and MSMEs across the Country who have been verified .

The Minister made this known while presenting cheques to beneficiaries in Calabar, Cross River State

Anite says so far, 660,320 nano beneficiaries have already received disbursements from the Presidential Loans and Grant Scheme and reveals that loan disbursements for manufacturers and MSMEs will commence next month, following the verification of more than 700,000 applications.

Governor Otu of Cross River State while commending the gesture says, The Presidential Conditional Grant has been a game-changer for citizens of the State as it is revitalizing small businesses and economic prospects

The interactive session provided a platform for open dialogue, fostering collaboration between federal and state governments to drive economic empowerment. With more than N200 billion Naira allocated to support growth, employment, and prosperity.