Joint Statement on the State Visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Equitorial Guinea.

At the invitation of His Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO,

President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency BOLA AHMED

TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid a State Visit to

Equatorial Guinea, from 14th to 16th August 2024, leading a high-level

delegation.

This visit was part of efforts to strengthen the robust and friendly

relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. The two Heads of State used

the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and partnership, as well as to

discuss economic growth, security and stability in Africa. They expressed

their firm will to promote stronger ties to boost economic development and

diversification for common interest and mutual benefit.

In this regard, the Heads of State applauded the signing of the bilateral

Agreement on the construction and operation of the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline,

which will facilitate trade in natural gas between the two countries and global

markets. In addition, this Agreement will facilitate the development of gas

resources, accelerate industrialisation and enhance energy security.

Both delegations committed to holding the Sixth Joint Cooperation

Commission as soon as possible to facilitate the signing of additional bilateral

agreements, while monitoring the implementation of Agreements that have

already been signed.

During the exchanges, His Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO

expressed support for efforts by the Economic Community of West African

States (ECOWAS), under the Chairmanship of His Excellency BOLA AHMED

TINUBU, to unite and reposition the regional bloc.

Concerning the continent, the two Heads of State expressed their

concerns over insecurity, instability and emerging crises across Africa. They

reaffirmed the need to promote African-led solutions to African problems and

committed to limiting foreign interference in the continent.

The Heads of State unreservedly condemned terrorism and piracy and

resolved to work together more closely to tackle these threats. To this end,

they agreed to explore various initiatives tabled by Gulf of Guinea

Commission Member States aimed at improving coordination and enhancing

maritime security. They further reaffirmed their commitment to the Malabo

Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in

Page of 1 2

Africa, and the Abuja Process for Consolidating Regional Counter-Terrorism

Approaches.

At the international level, both Heads of State expressed their firm

willingness to support initiatives for the prevention and peaceful resolution of

disputes, as well as respect for the principles of independence, sovereignty

and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, in line with the Charter

of the United Nations.

Both delegations committed to redoubling their efforts to support the

United Nations 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. They also

strongly reiterated calls for an African Permanent Seat on the UN Security

Council.

At the end of the visit, His Excellency BOLA AHMED TINUBU, expressed

his gratitude for the warm and fraternal welcome accorded his delegation and

extended an invitation to his Equato-Guinean counterpart to visit Nigeria. His

Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO, has gladly accepted the invitation,

the date of which will be communicated in due course through diplomatic

channels.

Done in Malabo, on the fourteenth day of the month of August of the

year 2024, in two copies of the Spanish and English languages, both texts

being authentic.

Signed.

His Excellency

Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR

Minister of Foreign Affairs

FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF THE

FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA

His Excellency

Simeon Oyono ESONO ANGUE

Minister of Foreign Affairs,

Cooperation

FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF THE

REPUBLIC OF EQUATORIAL

GUINEA