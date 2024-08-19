Joint Statement on the State Visit of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Equitorial Guinea.
At the invitation of His Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO,
President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, His Excellency BOLA AHMED
TINUBU, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, paid a State Visit to
Equatorial Guinea, from 14th to 16th August 2024, leading a high-level
delegation.
This visit was part of efforts to strengthen the robust and friendly
relations at both bilateral and multilateral levels. The two Heads of State used
the opportunity to explore areas of cooperation and partnership, as well as to
discuss economic growth, security and stability in Africa. They expressed
their firm will to promote stronger ties to boost economic development and
diversification for common interest and mutual benefit.
In this regard, the Heads of State applauded the signing of the bilateral
Agreement on the construction and operation of the Gulf of Guinea Pipeline,
which will facilitate trade in natural gas between the two countries and global
markets. In addition, this Agreement will facilitate the development of gas
resources, accelerate industrialisation and enhance energy security.
Both delegations committed to holding the Sixth Joint Cooperation
Commission as soon as possible to facilitate the signing of additional bilateral
agreements, while monitoring the implementation of Agreements that have
already been signed.
During the exchanges, His Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO
expressed support for efforts by the Economic Community of West African
States (ECOWAS), under the Chairmanship of His Excellency BOLA AHMED
TINUBU, to unite and reposition the regional bloc.
Concerning the continent, the two Heads of State expressed their
concerns over insecurity, instability and emerging crises across Africa. They
reaffirmed the need to promote African-led solutions to African problems and
committed to limiting foreign interference in the continent.
The Heads of State unreservedly condemned terrorism and piracy and
resolved to work together more closely to tackle these threats. To this end,
they agreed to explore various initiatives tabled by Gulf of Guinea
Commission Member States aimed at improving coordination and enhancing
maritime security. They further reaffirmed their commitment to the Malabo
Declaration on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in
Africa, and the Abuja Process for Consolidating Regional Counter-Terrorism
Approaches.
At the international level, both Heads of State expressed their firm
willingness to support initiatives for the prevention and peaceful resolution of
disputes, as well as respect for the principles of independence, sovereignty
and non-interference in the internal affairs of States, in line with the Charter
of the United Nations.
Both delegations committed to redoubling their efforts to support the
United Nations 2030 Agenda and the African Union’s Agenda 2063. They also
strongly reiterated calls for an African Permanent Seat on the UN Security
Council.
At the end of the visit, His Excellency BOLA AHMED TINUBU, expressed
his gratitude for the warm and fraternal welcome accorded his delegation and
extended an invitation to his Equato-Guinean counterpart to visit Nigeria. His
Excellency OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO, has gladly accepted the invitation,
the date of which will be communicated in due course through diplomatic
channels.
Done in Malabo, on the fourteenth day of the month of August of the
year 2024, in two copies of the Spanish and English languages, both texts
being authentic.
Signed.
His Excellency
Yusuf Maitama TUGGAR
Minister of Foreign Affairs
FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF THE
FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA
His Excellency
Simeon Oyono ESONO ANGUE
Minister of Foreign Affairs,
Cooperation
FOR THE GOVERNMENT OF THE
REPUBLIC OF EQUATORIAL
GUINEA