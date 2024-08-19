First Lady On POWA Caring Role For Husbands

Spouses of Nigeria’s police officers, play a crucial role in supporting their partners.

When duty calls, officers swiftly respond to safeguard lives and property, often leaving their home front in the care of their families.

Tragically, some never return, leaving a void that the Police Officers’ Wives Association (POWA), celebrating its 60th anniversary, strives to fill.

In a recent address delivered by Nana Kashim Shettima, wife of the Vice President, the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, emphasized the vital support that police officers’ wives provide, noting that their role is instrumental not only in the success of their husbands but in maintaining the strength of the entire force.

Francis Fom brings us a report on the encouraging words from the First Family and the enduring commitment of POWA.