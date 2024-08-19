Security
Army Organise Seminar On Social Media Use
Protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and promoting peaceful coexistence through responsible use of the social media platforms as credible voices of truth dominate discussions at the Nigerian Army 35th Social Media Seminar held in Minna the Niger State Capital.
The seminar which is at the instance of the Department of Civil-Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army was to bring to the fore the impact of social media on National Development.
Hussaina Musa reports