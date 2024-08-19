Security

Army Organise Seminar On Social Media Use 

August 19, 2024
0 3 Less than a minute

Protecting the territorial integrity of Nigeria and promoting peaceful coexistence through responsible use of the social media platforms as credible voices of truth dominate discussions at the Nigerian Army 35th Social Media Seminar held in Minna the Niger State Capital.

The seminar which is at the instance of the Department of Civil-Military Affairs of the Nigerian Army was to bring to the fore the impact of social media on National Development.

Hussaina Musa reports

August 19, 2024
0 3 Less than a minute

Related Articles

NIMC Denounces Allegations of Data Compromise

June 23, 2024

Ekiti State Police Command On Security.

June 20, 2024

Borno State Police Command Assures Residents Safety And Adequate Security Ahead Eid-il-kabir Sallah Celebration.

June 27, 2023

Eid-El-Kabir: FRSC Corps Marshal Directs Adequate Mobilisation Of Personnel And Operational Equipments To Curb Crashes And Gridlocks Nationwide

June 25, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button