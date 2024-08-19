2024 Humanitarian Day: U.N Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Holds Symposium in Yola

In commemoration of the World Humanitarian Day, with the theme #ActforHumaity, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in partnership with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation and Adamawa state Government, is holding a symposium where stakeholders will deliberate on humanitarian issues affecting the state.



They are also looking at ways of harnessing collective efforts by stakeholders to share experiences and examine diverse needs of vulnerable population in the areas of access to health care, education and livelihood support.



The Issue of climate change response action plan is also being addressed to restore hope and build resilience among the people.