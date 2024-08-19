Sports

10 Days to go Until the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

August 19, 2024
Paris bracing up for another sporting festival as Paralympic Games open in 10 days time

The excitement is beginning to gather again in Paris as the opening ceremony in just 10 days away. After Paris 2024 Olympics comes Paris 2024 Paralympic.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for Place de la Concorde while the fiesta will involve 22 sporting events.Some sports disciplines are even reportedly oversubscribed. Such include wheelchair fencing and adapted taekwondo. Others include adapted cycling and adapted equestrian events at the majestic Château de Versailles.

