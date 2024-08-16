New Leadership at NCPWDs

Ayuba Burki Gufwan has assumed office as the new Executive Secretary of the National Commission for Persons with Disabilities. He succeeds Dr. James Lalu and has pledged to build on the foundation laid by his predecessor.

With decades of experience in the rehabilitation and empowerment of polio survivors, Ayuba Burki is a renowned advocate for the rights of persons with disabilities. He aims to push for the implementation of the National Discrimination and Prohibition Act and prioritize skilling and empowering persons with disabilities.

Ayuba Burki is committed to driving home the renewed hope agenda for persons with disabilities, ensuring they have access to better opportunities and are empowered to reach their full potential.