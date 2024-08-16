NELFUND Intervention Leads to Extension of Registration Deadline at Taraba State University

The Management of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) have successfully intervened in extending the registration deadline for students at Taraba State University, Jalingo.

The university’s management, recognizing the importance of this extension, has agreed to move the deadline, originally set for August 9th, 2024, to a new date that will be communicated in due course.

This decision follows the imminent disbursement of student loans for several students at the institution who applied through NELFUND.

Understanding the urgency and the potential impact on these students’ academic progress, NELFUND stepped in to advocate for an extension.

The Vice-Chancellor of Taraba State University, Professor Emmanuel Bako visited NELFUND’s headquarters at the invitation of the Managing Director/CEO, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr.

During this visit, they discussed the challenges faced by the students awaiting loan disbursement and the importance of ensuring that all eligible students have the opportunity to complete their registration without financial barriers.

Mr. Sawyerr expressed NELFUND’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian student is left behind due to financial constraints.

He thanked the management of Taraba State University for their understanding and swift action in accommodating the needs of their students during this critical period.

NELFUND will continue to work closely with educational institutions across the country to support students in accessing the financial resources they need to pursue higher education.

The organization remains dedicated to its mission of empowering the next generation of Nigerian leaders through education.

Signed:

Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi

Director, Corporate Communications,

Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND)