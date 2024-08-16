Sports

D’Tigers Slump in Latest FIBA Rankings

August 16, 2024
0 1 Less than a minute

Following their recent slump in form and poor performance, Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has dropped in the latest FIBA ranking.

Nigerian side failed to qualify for the just concluded 2024 Olympic Games in Paris France. According to the latest ranking released on Thursday afternoon by FIBA, D’Tigers garnered 299.7 points to drop 4 places to 42nd in the World. The Nigerians also placed 6th in Africa, with South Sudan remaining the best-ranked African team. African Top 10

  1. South Sudan
  2. Coted’Ivoire,
  3. Angola
  4. Tunisia
  5. Egypt
  6. Nigeria
  7. Cape Verde
  8. Senegal
  9. Cameroon
  10. Guinea

August 16, 2024
0 1 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Chelsea Signs Portugal international Pedro Neto

August 11, 2024

Liverpool 0 – 0 Las Palmas: Anfield Friendly Ends Without Goals

August 11, 2024

FG Mourns Issa Hayatou

August 11, 2024

Pep Provides Squad Update Ahead Of Community Shield

August 10, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button