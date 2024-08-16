D’Tigers Slump in Latest FIBA Rankings

Following their recent slump in form and poor performance, Nigeria’s men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, has dropped in the latest FIBA ranking.

Nigerian side failed to qualify for the just concluded 2024 Olympic Games in Paris France. According to the latest ranking released on Thursday afternoon by FIBA, D’Tigers garnered 299.7 points to drop 4 places to 42nd in the World. The Nigerians also placed 6th in Africa, with South Sudan remaining the best-ranked African team. African Top 10

South Sudan Coted’Ivoire, Angola Tunisia Egypt Nigeria Cape Verde Senegal Cameroon Guinea