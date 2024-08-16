Culture Minister to Promote Iri Ji Ndi Igbo New Yam Festival Globally

The Minister of Art, Culture, and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, has pledged to promote the Iri Ji Ndi Igbo National New Yam Festival globally. She made this commitment during a visit from traditional rulers and people from the Southeast states, who sought support for the festival.



Musawa emphasized the importance of the festival, likening it to other internationally renowned festivals. She promised to support it to attract global attention, especially from Nigerians of Igbo descent in the diaspora, and to involve UNESCO experts in the festival.

The Minister’s support is expected to help amplify the festival’s cultural significance and promote Nigerian culture and tourism. The delegation thanked the Ministry for its past support and expressed confidence in making this year’s festival a success with continued support.